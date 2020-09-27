DVD REVIEW: 'City of Angels' doesn't enlighten 'Penny Dreadful'

Rory Kinnear is the reason to watch the fourth season of “Penny Dreadful.”
Freed from the Frankenstein makeup he wore in the first three seasons, he’s now able to play a character who isn’t mired in prosthetics. Here, he’s a pediatrician who’s pulled into a 1930s story about Los Angeles and its corrupt politics.
Written by John Logan, the newest pulp fiction thread was supposed to run more than a season. Then, Showtime canceled the anthology and freed Kinnear to do other, more high-profile productions, like “No Time to Die,” which is still waiting to be released. (In the latest James Bond film, he’s back as Bill Tanner, the MI6 chief of staff.)
In “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” he brings in a Third Reich vibe that suggests there was more going on in Los Angeles than anyone thought.
Like so many films recounting Los Angeles’ troubles (yup, even “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” went there), this one revels in expensive costumes and sets.
It starts simply enough – four bodies have been found in the Los Angeles river basin and two detectives (played by Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane) are sent to investigate. Before long, Logan introduces plenty of supernatural elements and a religious thread that lets Kerry Bishe and Amy Madigan shake the rafters.
By episode three, it’s clear this “Penny Dreadful” is headed in a dozen directions. It’s impossible to guess how it will wrap up in six and that could be what Logan was hoping for. No Dracula/Frankenstein’s monster characters dominate. But there’s enough religious mentions to offend just about everyone.
Natalie Dormer, as the creepy Magda, gets the biggest opportunity to chew the scenery. She shape shifts with the best of them but she’s not the actor Kinnear is. Though his part is hardly a starring one, it does bear watching.
Zovatta seems like the one who should be the star. Frequently, he disappears in his well-cut costumes while Lane walks away with their shared moments.
Bishe and Madigan get the attention they seek, but “City of Angels” is largely an interesting attempt at rethinking a franchise that was better left alone. This dime novel could have been left in the remainder bin.
