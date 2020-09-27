DVD REVIEW: 'City of Angels' doesn't enlighten 'Penny Dreadful'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rory Kinnear is the reason to watch the fourth season of “Penny Dreadful.”

Freed from the Frankenstein makeup he wore in the first three seasons, he’s now able to play a character who isn’t mired in prosthetics. Here, he’s a pediatrician who’s pulled into a 1930s story about Los Angeles and its corrupt politics.

Written by John Logan, the newest pulp fiction thread was supposed to run more than a season. Then, Showtime canceled the anthology and freed Kinnear to do other, more high-profile productions, like “No Time to Die,” which is still waiting to be released. (In the latest James Bond film, he’s back as Bill Tanner, the MI6 chief of staff.)

In “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” he brings in a Third Reich vibe that suggests there was more going on in Los Angeles than anyone thought.

Like so many films recounting Los Angeles’ troubles (yup, even “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” went there), this one revels in expensive costumes and sets.

It starts simply enough – four bodies have been found in the Los Angeles river basin and two detectives (played by Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane) are sent to investigate. Before long, Logan introduces plenty of supernatural elements and a religious thread that lets Kerry Bishe and Amy Madigan shake the rafters.