DVD REVIEW: 'Croods 2' offers color but no solid concepts

There’s a lot of color in “The Croods: A New Age” and the kind of innovations that would make the Flintstones drool.

But the story – which boils down to finding acceptance – doesn’t need all the set-up or fluorescent colors it takes to pull off.

In the new caveman comedy, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) meets a more evolved family – the Bettermans – who show him there’s a different world outside the simple world of the Croods. Bubbling with color, devices and a tree house that puts the Swiss Family Robinson’s to shame, the walled community is immediately appealing. When he introduces the Croods to the Bettermans, they, too, are surprised. Grug (Nicolas Cage) warms to the man-cave, in particular, and is coerced into thinking Guy would be better off with the Bettermans.

That sets up a rift of sorts, makes Eep (Emma Stone) doubt her relationship and gives Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran) a clear shot at hooking up with Guy.

Monsters lurk everywhere, as well, which helps play into the Neanderthals’ thinking. But, really, this is just a dressed-up version of the first film. It still plays with the same crude tools and plotlines.