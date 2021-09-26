DVD REVIEW: 'Cruella' goes on too long for its own good

The two Emmas fashion their performances with plenty of style but don’t necessarily nudge their predecessors. “Prada’s” Meryl Streep still has the edge over Thompson; “101 Dalmatians’” Glenn Close could beat Stone in a dogfight.

Still, “Cruella” isn’t just a discount version of its early incarnations. It boasts sumptuous costumes by Jenny Beavan and a visual style that reeks of the better superhero films.

Fry and Hauser are as close to the cartoon originals as live-action actors get. They bumble through the lifestyles of the rich and famous and get a Laurel and Hardy vibe going that could wear well in a spinoff.

John McCrea is wasted as Estella’s designing friend. He gives her the tools to succeed but doesn’t get to play in the same pound. Glimpses (like his “Clockwork Orange” makeup) hint at something much more.

Mark Strong is here, too, as the Baroness’ valet and Kayvan Novak (from “What We Do in the Shadows”) is barely recognizable as friend Roger.

Gillespie teases the “let’s make a coat out of dogs” theme that pounced through the original cartoon but doesn’t lean in. Perhaps hoping for a sequel of his own, his “Cruella” is too busy with building a name to actually flaunt it.

