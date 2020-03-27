DVD REVIEW: 'Current War' unfolds like boring history lesson

It’s too bad director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon wasn’t charged with making online lessons for students stuck at home.

He offers so much reading in “The Current War,” it’s like this is a master class in electricity.

The film is an account of the race to bring electricity to the United States. On one team, Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch), the rock star of inventors who knows his stuff but isn’t afraid to throw a little shade. On the other: George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), a tycoon hoping to control the industry and make even more money. Edison touts Direct Current; Westinghouse pushes Alternating Current. The AC/DC battle is hardly as interesting as it sounds.

The most combative it ever gets is when Edison suggests people could die if they go with Alternating Current. He demonstrates by killing a horse and, sure enough, someone thinks it’s a good idea for humans. That brings the electric chair into play and, before you know it, we see glimpses of the gramophone and motion pictures, other Edison innovations.