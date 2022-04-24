DVD REVIEW: 'Cyrano' hopes to nose out others in DVD market

This didn’t take long.

Considered a last-minute surprise for the 2021 Oscars, “Cyrano” was supposed to open big in winter, collect a bunch of nominations and sail to victory.

This week, it arrives on DVD.

Shot as a lavish musical (think: “Dances with Swords”), it spins out into several different directions hoping to offer a new take on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) and his love for good friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett).

This Cyrano, however, is not working with an unusually sized nose. Instead, director Joe Wright uses his leading man’s height as the barrier and gives Dinklage ample opportunity to weigh in on discrimination.

An opening scene (in which he criticizes the leading man in a play) is a dandy way of approaching the shift. Dinklage is incredible taking on those who try to undercut him. Using his eyes to great effect, he creates a Cyrano who could easily be everyone’s best friend.

Wright stumbles, however, when he inserts songs to help sell his story. It’s fine to hear Roxanne’s thoughts. But when others offer up musical commentary, this “Cyrano” gets nosed out by others. Its often depressing songs don’t lift anything, least of which is the oft-told story.

Here, Roxanne becomes smitten with a soldier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who doesn’t quite have the social skills to pull off a wooing. He relies on Cyrano and, rather than indicate he’s attracted, too, the go-between goes about his work.

Meanwhile, an officious duke (Ben Mendelsohn, of course) professes his intention to marry Roxanne. That muddies the water and turns the triangle into a square.

“Cyrano” has great sets and costumes and a fluidity that works. Erica Schmidt’s screenplay does, too, but often it seems built for the stage and not for film.

Those songs by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser might have benefited from another revision. Dinklage sings OK, but they’re not exactly the best way to showcase his pluck.

Much better? The way he parries with others both verbally and physically. Just seeing him move around a stage brings to mind dozens of roles he should try. Here, he’s required to be everything to all people.

When he and Bennett share feelings, “Cyrano” becomes the film it should be. Harrison needs more meat to really skewer this but Bennett and Dinklage have the perfect chemistry.

While the film isn’t a good substitute for reading Edmond Rostand’s book, it is a way to show “Game of Thrones” was just the beginning for its star.

