When an installment is as weak as “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” it’s time to follow Wolverine’s lead and check out.
Helping rescue astronauts from some solar flare action, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is zapped and given super super-powers. She also acquires a nasty temper that makes her go ballistic when she discovers truths about her past.
Just when it looks like her friends will move in, a mysterious woman (Jessica Chastain) starts to stir the pot. She gets into Grey’s head and tries to convince her the X-Men are holding her back.
She has the ability to do big damage (and does), but a lot of this is rock/paper/scissors, not teamwork. One skill trumps another until it’s time to solve a problem like Jean Grey.
Chastain, who looks a bit like a glowing stick of chalk, should be a warning shot for everyone (particularly when she stills a room just by walking through it). She doesn’t come with instructions, either, and has a way of regenerating just when you think she’s toast. How the character fits with the X-Men message of acceptance is anyone’s guess.
Kinberg kills off a regular, too, which might be difficult to square in the future. Still, the move gives the film a reason to justify all the action that follows.
“Dark Phoenix” attempts a different agenda and risks losing membership. With so many actors in tow, Kinberg might have used “Endgame” tricks to justify their attendance. Lawrence gets in a jab at the male-heavy world she inhabits, Nicholas Hoult has a hulk-out moment or two and McAvoy makes nice with the not-so-super humans who still aren’t comfortable with X-Men. All of that, however, dissolves when Grey decides she wants to confront her father about an accident that she caused years earlier.
When she starts letting the veins pop, “Dark Phoenix” doesn’t spark much. It just burns.
Uptown Theater
Iowa Theater
Riviera Theater
Hollywood Theater
Hipp Theater
Orpheum Theater
Lower Fourth Street
Capital Theater 1940-1959
Riviera Theater
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
Esquire Theater
West Theater
Lower Fourth Street
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Victory Theater
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy