DVD REVIEW: 'Defending Jacob' could have cut to the chase

The good thing about watching "Defending Jacob” on DVD? You can skip over several of the episodes and get to the juice.

Stretched over eight hours, it takes too much time telling the story of a 14-year-old charged with stabbing a classmate.

The biggest problem: director Morten Tyldum includes every depressing aspect.

For us – and Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, who play the parents – it’s a bit much, particularly when we meet Evans’ father (J.K. Simmons), a man with his own violent past.

Like layers of an onion, details are peeled, revealing information that makes anything plausible.

Evans (who seems too young to be the dad of a teen) plays an assistant district attorney originally assigned the case; Dockery’s a nonprofit executive. Both seem like attentive parents.

But Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is a quiet kid who says he barely knew Ben Rifkin, the teen found bludgeoned in a field.

When the three go to express their sympathy, Jacob doesn’t seem rattled. He goes, too, talks with friends and admits he didn’t know the deceased that well.

A tie isn’t made until dad interviews classmates and they happen to name check Jacob.