DVD REVIEW: 'Downton Abbey' is inviting in film form, too

Even worse? She has a maid, Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), who appears likely to inherit the fortune.

Tom Branson (Allen Leech), another outsider, gets to know Lucy a bit better and sets into motion the plot that could fuel “Downton Abbey 2.”

Writer Julian Fellowes has given everyone something to do and moments for the favorites to do what they do best.

Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt), for example, is hot on the trail of missing property while Barrow (Robert James-Collier) is bent out of shape because Carson has temporarily stepped in as the head of staff.

In play with the visitors, they’re shrewd and quite fun to watch.

While director Michael Engler more than gets his money’s worth from a drone that seems to be anywhere, the film version does give fans a better look at the inside of the building. The downstairs furnishings are particularly fun to eyeball.

While the king and queen are largely set pieces, allowing the upstairs folks to show life, it’s the downstairs reaction that really inspires. Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) reveals every bit of excitement in their presence.