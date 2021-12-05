DVD REVIEW: Extras give 'Dear Evan Hansen' a second look

If you’re looking for a reason to get the DVD version of “Dear Evan Hansen” and you were lukewarm on the film, we’ve got it: The extras.

Out Tuesday, the disc gives cast members a chance to weigh in on some of those iconic songs. They also get to talk about the making of the film and why they did what they did. It’s an explanation of sorts, but it does give the film context.

As great as he was in the stage version of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Ben Platt probably shouldn’t have played the role on film.

Sure, fans get a glimpse of his Tony-winning brilliance. But the performance that soared on stage, falls flat on screen. Part of the problem, of course, is age. Platt isn’t a high school student anymore and cameras more than point that out.

His ability to resonate to the back row of the theater doesn’t do screen Evan Hansen any favors, either. Those charming tics become annoying on the big screen. On stage, they’re just what an audience needs.

Fans of the Benj Pasek/Justin Paul musical still get his nuanced vocals but “Dear Evan Hansen” is one of those shows that might have benefited from a filmed stage performance and not a young adult angst production.

Director Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) knows the setting but can’t quite figure out how to marry it with music. Too many numbers take place in hallways with others oblivious to the fact that someone is singing.

Songs easily could have been sung over the action not as part of it. The one that does work – “Sincerely Me” – shows just how good Colton Ryan is as Evan’s classmate, Connor. He leans into the story’s conceit and helps us understand why this is a relationship that never could have happened.

Because he scribbled on Evan’s cast, family members assume the two were friends. Connor’s mom (Amy Adams, who’s the film’s biggest asset) pushes for more information and, rather than disappoint her, Evan spins a story about their activities together. The family embraces the lie, prompting Evan to go even bigger with his tall tale. Justifying the move? A relationship with Connor’s sister (Kaitlyn Dever), who didn't even notice him before her brother’s suicide.

Classmates jump on the Connor bandwagon, launching a social media campaign designed to call attention to suicide. Amandla Stenberg stands out as Alana, an activist who leads “The Connor Project.”

In on the lie? Evan’s “family” friend, Jared (Nik Nodani), who helps him create the backstory Connor’s mom desires.

While Julianne Moore has one of the best roles in the film – Evan’s mom – she’s not given the time to flesh it out, particularly when she confronts Connor’s family about the way they’ve taken in her son. Her song, “So Big/So Small,” has little of the impact it enjoyed on stage. Had Adams played the role, that may not have been the case.

Still, the show’s music and its indictment of social media haven’t wavered. They’re still strong, no matter who’s in charge. Pasek and Paul have added other songs to the mix but the ones that landed “Evan Hansen” on Broadway’s map still resonate. “Waving through a Window” and “You Will Be Found” work, no matter what the setting. Platt’s voice sells them, too.

Someone else playing Evan Hansen, though, wouldn’t have been a tragedy. As the film reminds us, memories can often be powerful tools. Platt’s Broadway vocals were captured expertly on the cast album. They didn’t need a second outing on screen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.