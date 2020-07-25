DVD REVIEW: 'Gemstones,' 'The Unicorn' bring out the best in Walton Goggins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walton Goggins had two new series last year – “The Righteous Gemstones” and “The Unicorn.” The former let him show how outrageous he could be. The latter cut closer to his real life.

“It’s more me than anything else I’ve played,” he said before the series started.

Goggins, who was also a widower at one point in life, liked how his character had to open up and show a vulnerable side. In the CBS series, he became very nervous when trying to date, questioned if he was doing enough to help his family, and wondered if he could move forward and find happiness.

Renewed for a second season, “The Unicorn” was that feel-good comedy that didn’t require belly laughs (like “Gemstones”). It’s comfortable in the network’s lineup of low-key series and has the potential to keep him employed for years to come.

Key to its success – in addition to Goggins – is the supporting cast. Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss are charmers as his daughters. Rob Coddry, Omar Miller and Michaela Watkins are priceless as his friends. The five are constantly pushing and prodding him, testing his parental skills and showing a side of mid-life fatherhood that hasn’t gotten much play on sitcoms.