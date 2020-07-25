You are the owner of this article.
DVD REVIEW: 'Gemstones,' 'The Unicorn' bring out the best in Walton Goggins
DVD REVIEW

DVD REVIEW: 'Gemstones,' 'The Unicorn' bring out the best in Walton Goggins

THE UNICORN

Walton Goggins stars as Wade on "The Unicorn."

 Monty Brinton, CBS

Walton Goggins had two new series last year – “The Righteous Gemstones” and “The Unicorn.” The former let him show how outrageous he could be. The latter cut closer to his real life.

“It’s more me than anything else I’ve played,” he said before the series started.

Goggins, who was also a widower at one point in life, liked how his character had to open up and show a vulnerable side. In the CBS series, he became very nervous when trying to date, questioned if he was doing enough to help his family, and wondered if he could move forward and find happiness.

Renewed for a second season, “The Unicorn” was that feel-good comedy that didn’t require belly laughs (like “Gemstones”). It’s comfortable in the network’s lineup of low-key series and has the potential to keep him employed for years to come.

Key to its success – in addition to Goggins – is the supporting cast. Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss are charmers as his daughters. Rob Coddry, Omar Miller and Michaela Watkins are priceless as his friends. The five are constantly pushing and prodding him, testing his parental skills and showing a side of mid-life fatherhood that hasn’t gotten much play on sitcoms.

While “The Unicorn” doesn’t have the buzz of even something like “Young Sheldon,” it offers comfort after a hectic day.

Gemstones

"The Righteous Gemstones," back from left, Adam Devine, Danny McBride and Edi Patterson. Front: John Goodman.

Released on DVD this week, the series could be that binge that helps take the edge off changing times.

“The Righteous Gemstones,” meanwhile, is Goggins at his best.

It finds him as a conniving evangelist who can’t believe his brother-in-law (John Goodman) is more successful at everything. Remembered as Baby Billy Freeman, Goggins’ character doesn’t hold back on anything. He confronts his enemies and openly admits he was robbed of millions – and a career. In flashbacks, Goggins gets to show off his abilities as a clogger (yup, he knows how). Since the HBO series aired, a video featuring him and Jennifer Nettles singing “Misbehavin’” has gone viral. It’s also in line to be nominated for an Emmy for Best Song.

Like Goggins, the number is infectious, telling and, maybe, just what we need in trying times. Watch that series (also on DVD) and you’ll wonder what other talents he has been hiding all these years.

Also this week

“You Should Have Left”; “End of Sentence”; “Fisherman’s Friends”; “Hawaii Five-O”; “Legacy of Lies”; “NCIS,” season 17; “Orange Is the New Black,” season seven; “The Other Lamb”; “The Outsider,” season one

