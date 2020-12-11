DVD REVIEW: Gina Rodriguez pays dividends in 'Kajillionaire'

A film about a family that scams anyone and everyone may not be the best day brightener in 2020.

Yet, “Kajillionaire” had its high points – Gina Rodriguez among them.

Staying afloat by stealing, scamming and lying, the Dyne family cracks when an outsider slides in and upsets their delicate balance.

Robert (Richard Jenkins) and Theresa (Debra Winger) need their 26-year-old daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to steal from post office boxes, distract at stores and offer a soothing voice to strangers, but they don’t think about her needs.

When the three meet an optical shop worker, Melanie (Rodriguez), the scales are tipped. She takes Old Dolio under wing and gives her what the other two haven’t.

Without her, mom and dad lack a secret weapon.

Director Miranda July shows more scams than she really needs to, particularly since we don’t know much about the Dyneses’ background.

But Melanie is much easier to peg. She deceives, too, but hasn’t made a career out of it. For her, the odd Dynes-namic is too tantalizing to ignore. Rodriguez brings life to a routine that almost seems boring.