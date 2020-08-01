DVD REVIEW: Give 'The Good Doctor' a visit -- it's quite good

Thanks to the lack of film content, most of the DVD releases of late have been TV shows. Some you probably didn’t know existed. Others – like “The Good Doctor” – you might have passed by.
Entering its fourth season, “The Good Doctor” has told some compelling stories about life for a physician on the autism spectrum. Now dating, Shaun Murphy (nicely played by Freddie Highmore) finds he’s not in control of his life (personal and professional) as much as he’d like.
While producers often use him as the secret to solving complicated cases (he’s frequently reaching conclusions where others aren’t), he isn’t as infallible as he was the first season. That makes the series more interesting and helps bring in a host of other characters, particularly those who don’t see Sean as the savant of St. Bonaventure.
Based on a Korean series, “The Good Doctor” was adapted by David Shore, the creator of “House.” While both shows are set in hospitals, “the characters couldn’t be more different,” Shore says. “And yet they’re asking many of the same questions. Dr. House was asking from a cynical and challenging point of view. Dr. Murphy is asking from an innocent point of view.”
While Richard Schiff provides great perspective as Murphy’s mentor and friend, it’s Highmore who makes or breaks the show. His not-so-subtle dating moves are in stark contrast to the ones we see in “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” (which precede the show on ABC).
To make sure he’s not suggesting something that isn’t true, Highmore says he did plenty of research, talked with friends and realized, “it’s just being truthful to the character and not worrying about how he’s perceived. If it feels genuine and right inside, that’s the way to go.”
Murphy’s speech pattern, he says, is not based on any one he has heard. “It needs to feel organic. It needs to feel real. You do your research and you see this character forming in front of you.”
To convey what Shaun is thinking, producers use visuals to help the viewer. “In terms of the medical jargon, I get off a little bit more lightly than the other (actors),” Highmore says. “We’ll all have to look at things in a potentially more visual way.”
Those “connect-the-dot” moments (also used in “House”) explain what medical situation is at hand.
Murphy’s personal strides, a producer says, could help viewers understand autism a bit more.
“We haven’t seen an autistic character on a network broadcast show as the lead,” says Executive Producer Daniel Dae Kim. “And autism affects one in 68 Americans. To be able to start this dialogue is really important.”
Much more than “the show that follows ‘The Bachelor’,” “The Good Doctor” is one of those dramas that will inform and, at times, inspire. Check it out.
