DVD REVIEW: Give 'The Good Doctor' a visit -- it's quite good

Thanks to the lack of film content, most of the DVD releases of late have been TV shows. Some you probably didn’t know existed. Others – like “The Good Doctor” – you might have passed by.

Entering its fourth season, “The Good Doctor” has told some compelling stories about life for a physician on the autism spectrum. Now dating, Shaun Murphy (nicely played by Freddie Highmore) finds he’s not in control of his life (personal and professional) as much as he’d like.

While producers often use him as the secret to solving complicated cases (he’s frequently reaching conclusions where others aren’t), he isn’t as infallible as he was the first season. That makes the series more interesting and helps bring in a host of other characters, particularly those who don’t see Sean as the savant of St. Bonaventure.

Based on a Korean series, “The Good Doctor” was adapted by David Shore, the creator of “House.” While both shows are set in hospitals, “the characters couldn’t be more different,” Shore says. “And yet they’re asking many of the same questions. Dr. House was asking from a cynical and challenging point of view. Dr. Murphy is asking from an innocent point of view.”