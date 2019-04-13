"Unbreakable." "Split." And, now, "Glass."
There's a thread that runs through all of them, but it's more than folks with multiple personalities and vendettas.
Bringing together Bruce Willis’ David Dunn from “Unbreakable” and James McAvoy’s ever-shifting Beast from “Split,” Shyamalan weaves a fascinating tale in "Glass" that poses as many questions as it answers. Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) has masterminded the union by somehow bringing the two to a psychiatric hospital where they might just meet.
A doctor (Sarah Paulson) serves as the go-between, interviewing all three to help those who haven’t seen the two previous movies.
At times, “Glass” drags. It gets a bit too caught up in its own mythology and tries to spout a good deal about these characters’ origins stories.
Still, whenever McAvoy is on screen, it pops to life, particularly since he can switch among more than 20 characters with as little as a gesture. He was excellent in “Split.” He’s the reason to see “Glass.”
Although poor makeup tries to fill in the gaps in Glass’s story, it doesn’t have the staying power of the other two. Dunn has a son who’s helping him avoid capture; The Beast is abetted by a young girl who once was a hostage.
While Shyamalan never answers why Dunn is just as heinous as The Beast, he puts them in the same pot and stirs.
The truth is out there, as “The X-Files” portends, and soon it’s clear who’s behind what and why they’re doing it.
Combining all three films in one (not unlike the “Godfather” saga) might help Shyamalan’s thesis. He has a great idea, it just takes time to understand and embrace.
No, there aren’t any “I see dead people” revelations, but “Glass” is a thriller that holds interest as long as it’s not tied up with therapy sessions.
Get Paulson behind a clipboard and the exposition can be deadly. Let her interact and it becomes a refracted look at what could be a continuing series, not unlike the “X-Men.”
“Glass” holds up, even with the smudges.