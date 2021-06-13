DVD REVIEW: "Godzilla vs. Kong' recalls when monsters were the real threat

When history is written, folks may remember the film that got them back in theaters was “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Filled with lots of special effects (and an odd friendship), it shows how sworn enemies can join forces when bigger threats are at play.

Borrowing a page from “Jurassic World,” director Adam Wingard suggests a huge ape can live peacefully in a bustling world where, presumably, giant monsters stay in their own yard. Meanwhile, a richer-than-Midas entrepreneur (Demian Bichir) wants to go one better than Godzilla. Like Disneyland and Universal Studios, these competing theme parks could work, but that isn’t the endgame for either of them.

Instead, it’s one of those “winner take all” confrontations that send people running in the streets and buildings falling like so many LEGO creations.

Considering we haven’t had big, effects-heavy films splash across screens in more than a year, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is a great way to get back in the groove. The plot doesn’t make much sense, but then, how could it when you’ve got an oversized ape and a giant lizard roaming the earth?