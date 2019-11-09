DVD REVIEW: 'Good Boys' finds great (albeit racy) laughs in middle school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Packed with one-liners and sight gags, “Good Boys” suggests 12-year-olds are living in a much tougher world than you ever did. Adult sex toys are everywhere (even though the three are, thankfully, clueless); drugs play a supporting role in the plot.

Tremblay continues to impress as a natural kid actor and Williams is probably the best find since “Stranger Things” was cast. With Noon, they dare to do plenty of things (including cross the freeway) before the fateful night arrives.

Like “Superbad” (which was also produced by this film’s producers), “Good Boys” squeezes a lot into a little.

It shines because director Gene Stupnitsky isn’t looking for studied performances. He lets the boys be boys and, in the process, gets natural work that makes sense.

Calling themselves the “Bean Bag Boys,” the three represent different branches of the development tree. Lucas is the good cop, Thor is the bad cop, and Max is somewhere in between. When he’s talking with dad (Will Forte in a brief guest appearance), we get a sense this isn’t a neighborhood where anything goes.