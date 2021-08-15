DVD REVIEW: 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' suffer from exposure

A lot of films were put in cold storage during the pandemic. But “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has freezer burn.
It’s so predictable – and profane – you’ll wonder if this isn’t outtakes from previous Samuel L. Jackson films. But, no, it’s a new one that lets Salma Hayek (as Jackson’s wife) take over and swear up the storm he isn’t.
She gets the focus when her husband is taken hostage by bad guys and she needs a little backup. Misunderstanding hubby’s directions, she corrals the discredited bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), who has vowed to avoid firearms until he gets his life back together.
Together, they battle their way through more locations than an atlas before catching up with her husband, who’s being taunted by a shipping magnate, played by Antonio Banderas.
Once the table is set, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has to figure out what it wants to serve.
Hardly as clever as the first film, this one dishes up a bunch of cliches, then tops them with Hayek’s harangues. Leaning into the Kurt Russell/Goldie Hawn film “Overboard” (which it references several times), director Patrick Hughes simply settles for leftovers.
Reynolds forces the slapstick; Jackson dines out on his reputation; Hayek tries too hard to be something she’s not. By the time we finally see Banderas, we’re prepped for the worst – and that’s what we get. Hissable and campy, he’s like a cartoon villain looking for his Natasha.
Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, Morgan Freeman steps in and sullies his reputation as Reynolds’ father. He, too, has been in the bodyguard business, but has had a more stellar career and often takes a dim view of his son’s ineptitude.
Like Jackson, Freeman doesn’t stretch in the least. He pours out charm; Reynolds mugs.
As unwieldy as its title, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” longs to be a franchise, but it seems like this ended at least 20 years ago.
Reynolds isn’t at the point in his career where something like this necessary. It’s a money grab, nothing more.