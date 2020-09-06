DVD REVIEW: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney teach plenty in 'Bad Education'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Bad Education” is a strong Emmy contender for best TV movie, largely because it uses a great cast to tell an almost unbelievable story.

Like “The Post,” “Absence of Malice” and many other journalism-heavy films, it shows how seemingly above-the-law folks get caught.

Based in truth (and set in the early 2000s), “Bad Education” follows two administrators, Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) as they try to hide how they took millions out of their New York school system.

Roslyn High School chalks up educational accomplishments under his leadership; the town benefits from those advances.

Naively, a student reporter, Rachel Bhargava (Geraldine Viswanathan), happens upon information that suggests problems with the district’s finances. Gluckin, it seems, has an expense card that she openly shares with others. When a home remodeling project draws concern, the school board president begins asking questions.

Sure enough, Gluckin has been embezzling hundreds of thousands. Rather than risk the bad publicity, Tassone asks the board to keep it under wraps. The members do, Gluckin “retires,” and the dominoes begin to fall.