Somewhere before Christmas, we've come to expect a movie from Clint Eastwood that addresses current affairs through the eyes of a senior citizen.
This year, the Oscar-winning director trotted out "The Mule," a look at aging, dwindling resources and drug cartels.
Enamored with horticulture, Eastwood's character realizes he sacrificed family for day lilies. He loved the attention they got and did well with his farm until business tanked and he was forced to consider other options.
While in that pondering mode, he’s asked to deliver a package – without knowing its contents. He agrees and, soon, he’s running other packages for a group of drug dealers. Because the money allows him to treat his family and friends, he doesn’t mind. But federal officials catch on and he becomes a target.
Eastwood, the director, takes his time with this (just as Robert Redford's “The Old Man & the Gun” did), but ensures an underlying message about aging comes through. When his Earl Stone tries to get back in his family’s life, he gets push-back from daughter Iris (Alison Eastwood) and ex-wife Mary (Dianne Wiest), hugs from granddaughter Ginny (Taissa Farmiga). That provides a crack and a reason to keep on toting drugs for a Mexican cartel.
When he happens to transport a significant amount, the leader of the cartel (Andy Garcia) asks to meet him. He enjoys a night at the villa and gets an inside look at how truly cutthroat this is.
Eastwood uses music to good effect, dropping in songs that propel the story. He sings along with them, too, and uses their beat to key off his.
Even though Bradley Cooper gets second billing, he’s not in the film that much. He’s the federal agent who’s connecting the dots and discovering who “the mule” really is. The two get a nice scene or two at a diner (and later on the interstate) that confirm Eastwood’s instincts. Cooper, in many ways, could be his heir apparent as both actor and director.
Because he doesn’t mess around with artsy shots or complex characters, Eastwood makes much of “The Mule” fall in line. It’s a predictable film but a watchable one.
More important, it’s a way to see that vibrant action hero from the 1960s morph into an old man with regrets.
“The Mule” has language grandma might not like, but a performance by Eastwood that she’s bound to love.