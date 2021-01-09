DVD REVIEW: Indie film 'The Climb' works for its excellence

Before you get caught up in all the flashy Oscar bait, take a look at “The Climb.” Written, produced, directed by and starring two friends, it covers a multitude of situations and demonstrates just how strong the ties of friendship can be.

Tracking the two over the course of several years, it starts with a real bombshell: While cycling, Mike (Michael Angelo Covino) tells Kyle (Kyle Marvin) he slept with Kyle’s fiancée.

That kicks off several chapters in their lives that manage to cover the highs and lows of both men.

Written and produced by Covino and Marvin and directed by Covino, “The Climb” looks like a lifetime of experience has gone into its making. Covino challenges the biking shot with one on a ski lift, another under water and a third in a movie theater that transforms into ... well, wait. You have to see it.

Ambitious and well-written, “The Climb” doesn’t take easy paths to detail the relationship. It works for every victory it notches.