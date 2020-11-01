DVD REVIEW: Janelle Monae gets two parts, no harmony in 'Antebellum'

It didn’t take “Antebellum” long to reach the DVD market. Premiering less than two months ago, it’s slated for shelves Tuesday, which means there could be something awry.
Largely, it’s the film’s editing. Unlike “Get Out,” which kept you guessing about its motives, this one wears you out, withholding the info that could have made it engrossing.
The biggest victim: Janelle Monae, who does a fine job playing a woman on a Civil War-era plantation and a woman who’s a successful contemporary author.
There’s a tie that binds both, but what is it?
“Our ancestors haunt our dreams,” Monae says early on and, quickly, we’re not sure what writer/directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz are up to.
“Antebellum” wants to be as clever as Jordan Peele’s Oscar winner, but it doesn’t possess the same subtlety. Here, white characters – in both worlds – are so vile they don’t deserve the screen time. Jena Malone, as a condescending woman in both locations, needed someone to pull her back so this resonates. By making her so over-the-top, Bush and Renz blunt “Antebellum’s” impact, particularly when the “surprise” is finally revealed.
Gabourey Sidibe, as Monae’s contemporary friend, has much more success with impact. She opens up on a restaurant worker, then levels a man at the bar. Coming late in the film, her performance is one that could have given this a firmer foundation.
As constructed, it’s a TV miniseries (think: “North and South”) that doesn’t realize much has transpired since “Gone With the Wind.”
Eric Lange all but twirls his mustache as a Confederate soldier who complicates Monae’s life. He’s matched in intensity by several others. Why, we’re never sure, but it’s enough to fuel his prey’s determination.
Because it treads where “12 Years a Slave” already has been, this can only pale in comparison. The plantation setting takes advantage of vivid blue skies and nighttime fires but an earlier tip of the hand could have helped.
Monae has greater success as Veronica Henley, the Columbia University scholar; she’s given more to do as Eden, the slave. One’s cerebral; the other’s physical. Like other films on her resume, this doesn’t begin to realize a 10th of its star’s potential.
The same could be said of the script. At a time when “Antebellum” could help build a better world, it settles for painting by numbers.
