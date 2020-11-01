DVD REVIEW: Janelle Monae gets two parts, no harmony in 'Antebellum'

It didn’t take “Antebellum” long to reach the DVD market. Premiering less than two months ago, it’s slated for shelves Tuesday, which means there could be something awry.

Largely, it’s the film’s editing. Unlike “Get Out,” which kept you guessing about its motives, this one wears you out, withholding the info that could have made it engrossing.

The biggest victim: Janelle Monae, who does a fine job playing a woman on a Civil War-era plantation and a woman who’s a successful contemporary author.

There’s a tie that binds both, but what is it?

“Our ancestors haunt our dreams,” Monae says early on and, quickly, we’re not sure what writer/directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz are up to.

“Antebellum” wants to be as clever as Jordan Peele’s Oscar winner, but it doesn’t possess the same subtlety. Here, white characters – in both worlds – are so vile they don’t deserve the screen time. Jena Malone, as a condescending woman in both locations, needed someone to pull her back so this resonates. By making her so over-the-top, Bush and Renz blunt “Antebellum’s” impact, particularly when the “surprise” is finally revealed.