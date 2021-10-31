DVD REVIEW: Jennifer Hudson knows how to honor Aretha Franklin, but...

Jennifer Hudson knows how to spell “respect.”

She listened to Aretha Franklin when the Queen of Soul told her she wanted her to portray her in the film that would ultimately be made about her life.

She took notes, too, listened to the nuances of Franklin’s voice and, in “Respect,” delivers a performance that makes you cheer for her, even when you shouldn’t.

But because there are moments of disconnect, the screen biography isn’t as special as it could be.

Like Tina Turner, Franklin had to pull away from a battering spouse. Like Mahalia Jackson, she became politically aware through a friendship with Martin Luther King Jr. Like Billie Holiday, she battled addiction.

The first half of the film is so familiar it could belong to any number of singers. Luckily, director Liesl Tommy switches things up around 1968 and gives us a grittier look that captures the queen. At that point, Franklin takes matters into her own hands, defiantly pushes for a gospel album and finds a groove that could only belong to Aretha.

When she isn’t matching Franklin vocally, Hudson is best when she’s put into play with other powerful women. She learns from Dinah Washington (Mary J. Blige), who insists she find her own sound instead of borrowing from others; she warms to the love of her mother (Audra McDonald), who reminds her to remember the source of her gift.

She even gets good advice from her sisters (Hailey Kilgore and Saycon Sengbloh) who provide more than harmony.

Still, it’s those controlling men -- from her father, played by Forest Whitaker, to her first husband (Marlon Wayans) -- who get the attention. Tommy could have downplayed Whitaker’s work (we saw a similar take in “Genius: Aretha,” that covered it more deftly) and given us more of Franklin’s life as a mother. There are children, but we don’t really even get to know their names.

While “Respect” does a good job showing how Franklin got the creative juices flowing, it cuts off around 1972, suggesting the rest of the years were uneventful. Had it started in 1968 – and taken her to her death in 2018 – there might have been experiences far more telling than the ones we get.

Indeed, a brief segment about that gospel album and the documentary “Amazing Grace” is so interesting it longs to be detailed. Franklin’s many illnesses (and brushes with death) could have provided drama, too. Luckily, the film ends with one of those incredible moments (at the Kennedy Center Honors) when Franklin got everyone standing. Done with actual footage over the film credits, it’s “Respect’s” most powerful scene and it wasn’t scripted.

Hudson does well by her mentor. She makes us pull for her, but "Respect" doesn't tell her story in a way that explains why she was who she was. It’s respectful but it isn’t fulfilling.

