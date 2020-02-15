DVD REVIEW: 'Jojo Rabbit' leaps into a new world, thanks to Oscar win

“Jojo Rabbit” won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay Sunday night, but it might not be everyone’s stein of beer.

While the World War II comedy has plenty of charms, there’s still that nagging feeling this could be another “Life Is Beautiful.”

Taking a comic view of Nazis, it shows how 10-year-old Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) maneuvers the murky waters of a world under siege.

Confiding in an imaginary friend named Adolf (who bears a big resemblance to a certain Nazi), he tries to meet the party’s demands but can’t quite goosestep in the right direction. At a camp (where the very funny Rebel Wilson dishes up her own take on history), he’s taught the finer points of book burning, grenade throwing and killing. When he’s unable to dispense with a rabbit, Jojo’s lot is cast.

At home, he discovers his mom (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish woman (Thomasin McKenzie) who displays the same pluck as Anne Frank. That tests his devotion to the party and makes him open for new ideas.

Director Taika Waititi (who also plays Adolf) isn’t afraid to mess with time. He uses Beatles music to underscore points, lets Sam Rockwell (as a Nazi captain) toy with reality, and gives Jojo and his friends wisdom beyond their years.