DVD REVIEW: 'Just Mercy' celebrates doing the right thing

Characters who do the right thing are perfect fodder for big-screen treatment. Some, like Atticus Finch, become icons.

Others often drift into oblivion until a screenwriter shines a light – particularly in terms of “real” people.

Such is the cast with Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative.

In “Just Mercy,” we discover what made him choose the career and how he made an impact.

Moving to Alabama (despite his family’s protests), Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) takes the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a laborer who’s imprisoned for killing a white girl. While he has plenty of witnesses who say he couldn’t have done it, he’s still in prison.

With the help of a local woman (Brie Larson), he digs into the research and appears to have a strong case. But – and here’s where the “To Kill a Mockingbird” references bear fruit – folks aren’t so quick to overturn their long-held beliefs.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton follows the template for films like these, but has a stealth player in Foxx.

Able to help friends on death row, he becomes more than just another statistic. He’s hopeful, too, that the appeal will work, but he knows better.