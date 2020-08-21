DVD REVIEW: 'King of Staten Island' lets Pete Davidson rule films, too

When he’s interacting with family and friends, Scott's the center of his world. When he’s not, literally anything could happen.

By mere chance, mom starts dating the tattooed boy’s dad and Scott is forced to go back to the source of his hurt – dad’s death – to figure out what has been missing.

Along the journey, Apatow introduces a cavalcade of locals who provide Staten Island flavor and charm. While Lynn Kaplitz gets the best lines as Scott’s aunt, Bel Powley (as his perennial hookup Kelsey) and Steve Buscemi (as a firefighter who knew his dad) anchor the emotional core. This is a cast filled with loving performers who help you see just how to make a broken man whole again.

Davidson leans into everything, befriending that firefighter he thought was ruining his life and looking outside his sphere to see what he needs to do to please others.

“King” has some neat touches (notice Tomei’s home and the art that Davidson creates) and surprising scenes that make this pop.

It may not be Davidson’s calling card into Robert De Niro’s world, but it’s certainly a great explainer for the humor he embraces on television.

By any standard, the sometimes raunchy “King” is a keeper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.