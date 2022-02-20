DVD REVIEW: 'King's Man' goes in lots of directions, none familiar

Add “The King’s Man” to the ever-growing list of films trying to rekindle “adventurer” stories.

While it has little to do with the original films (this is much too wide-ranging for a “Kingsman” origins story), it does bring one good character back onto the screen – Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) -- and a lot of running.

Here, Ralph Fiennes (as Orlando, the Duke of Oxford) shows how the secret spy agency came to be. Unfortunately, there are so many side stories it seems like this owes more to all of those “DaVinci Code” films where everything adds up but nothing makes sense.

Set during World War I, Orlando and friends have to stop bad guys from tipping the balance of world domination. There are moments cobbed from James Bond films, a relationship drama (that could have come from Kenneth Branagh’s oeuvre) and that close encounter of the Rasputin kind that requires Fiennes to take off his pants so the control freak can lick his leg (no kidding). Fiennes does and manages to throw in a little sword play before all of this is over.

As Rasputin, Ifans is quite good. You sense his demonic possession and the man’s desire to lord it over others. Rasputin, however, isn’t the only bad guy that has to be dispensed with, so Fiennes and company flit all over the place, managing to spend a night at the museum without running into Robin Williams as Teddy Roosevelt.

There are Americans here, too, and dirty pictures that could send all the walls tumbling.

The focus is supposed to be on Fiennes, who has a personal reason for taking on those who want to defeat the allies in two world wars.

Because we don’t get to the tailor shop until the very end (sorry, spoiler alert), “The King’s Man” could have been the start to any number of films. It doesn’t play well with the others and lets director Matthew Vaughn cherry pick what he thought was do-able.

Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Atherton, Daniel Bruhl and Charles Dance get sufficient screen time while Fiennes dodges and weaves throughout history. “The King’s Man” connects dots a little too easily but folks who would go see this probably don’t care that it’s playing fast and loose with the truth.

Instead, it’s enough to know that trouble doesn’t end and could continue until this hands things off to the other two Kingsman films.

Because he already had the last James Bond film on his plate, Fiennes didn't need to do this. “The King’s Man” isn’t half the film “No Time to Die” turned out to be and Fiennes didn’t have to carry it, either.

