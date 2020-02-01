DVD REVIEW: 'Last Christmas' offers little worth remembering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unlike the Hallmark films this seems to resemble, “Last Christmas” spends too much time making Golding seem mysterious. Instead of letting those “meet cute” moments resonate, Feig allows them to slip by while Kate fails at an ice skating audition, alienates her sister and botches bonding moments with mom.

Even her work ethic needs change. Feig tosses in those Michael songs with abandon (wait for “Faith”) and lets Thompson do more mugging than a writer really should.

Golding and Clarke are attractive but both of them have been down this road before and gotten better results.

Here, “Last Christmas” seems to go on forever, despite its holiday transformation vibe. Clarke is great at these roles (she should really follow Audrey Hepburn’s career path) but this one presses the quirky button too often, even for Golding’s good.

When the secret is revealed, you’ll feel cheated – not because it’s lame but because you should have seen it coming the minute Golding showed up.

Hearing Michael’s voice is probably the film’s greatest reason for being. An Elton John-like biopic (with Adam Lambert in the leading role) comes to mind several times throughout “Last Christmas,” but it doesn’t cover the familiar scent of “Last Christmas.”

