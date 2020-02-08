DVD REVIEW: Last year's 'Roma' still holds up as great art

When she thinks she’s pregnant, Cleo tries to share the news with the young man, but he’s nowhere to be found. Friends try to help, but this is very much a go-it-alone situation.

Luckily, the family’s matriarch, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), isn’t as cavalier as outsiders might think. She reaches out to the young woman and tries to help her through a tough patch.

Cuaron tries to make this an album of snapshots, never quite favoring one person or another. But it’s clear Cleo occupies a forceful position. In the film’s closing moments, it’s very apparent, particularly since much has happened before the scene arrives.

Using black-and-white photography (and lighting, oh, the lighting) to great effect, Cuaron (who also served as the director of photography) pulls us into the people, without the distraction of color.

Aparicio glows in his scenes, giving us a heightened sense of reality that works.

“Roma” isn’t comprised of mundane moments artfully curated. It has bits of humor, patches of terror and a whole lot of love that holds it together.

While some viewers will find the subtitles disconcerting, they help focus eyes on the screen. While reading, you appreciate the artistry that has gone into this.