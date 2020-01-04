DVD REVIEW: Laura Dern towers in second season of 'Big Little Lies'

Meryl Streep stirred things up when she joined the cast of “Big Little Lies,” the hit HBO drama.
As Perry Wright’s mother, she had definite views of child-rearing and wasn’t going to let Celeste (Nicole Kidman) get the upper hand.
The Monterey Five? They were more than a little judgmental, particularly since they’d been through so much in season one.
Streep played the role close to the vest (until she had a big shouting scene) and slyly tried to wrest information out of the others. She openly admitted she doesn’t like Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) because she reminded her of someone else. She also didn’t like the way people were talking about her son. “I don’t believe you,” she said when Celeste told her he abused her.
The death weighed on Celeste so much that she took Ambien and, well, all you need to know is there have been cases of people doing things while under the sleeping pill’s influence.
Writers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty figured out a way to expand the story and make season two just as juicy as the first. This is a TV soap opera for the streaming generation – a fact not lost on the directors who make sure each of the seven episodes sets things up for the next.
Celeste, though, wasn’t the only one with problems. Madeline has a daughter who doesn’t want to go to college, Renata (Laura Dern) is about to be on the cover of a magazine – for better or worse – and Jane (Shailene Woodley) has to somehow explain to her son who his father is. Toss in Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and her mother issues and “Big Little Lies” was just as complex as fans could want it.
Kidman still got great lines (“Sometimes as dead as he is, I’m deader”) and that problematic extended family. She had super scenes with Streep, too, and a series of conversations with Witherspoon that proved this isn’t trying to underscore what we already know.
Dern’s arc was particularly telling since it managed to pull in the others. They were affected by her husband’s actions and those secrets and lies that proved bonding in the first season.
Streep’s Mary Louise aside, there was a problem or two at the school, a new man in Jane’s life and a number of moments of multi-generational meddling. Perry was more than referenced in the process and remained a force throughout the episodes.
In the first three, Kelley and Moriarty made sure they set the table for a banquet of beefs. They assigned seats, too, and let Streep and Dern add their own spice to the menu.
Because we’ve seen how these folks play with each other, the episodes’ directors didn’t need to establish anything. They just started the fire and let the actors take over.
Witherspoon, Dern and Kidman still dominated, but there was room for others (including Iain Armitage as Woodley’s son) to make a splash before the seven episodes were done.
What “Big Little Lies,” season two, didn’t have is director Jean-Marc Vallee’s overarching vision. He’s still attached to the series, but, in season two, other directors put their stamp on individual episodes. That meant some were more operatic than others.
All it took, though, was one big Laura Dern outburst to kick this into high gear and the hour was off and running.
Every time out, she didn’t disappoint. If there’s going to be another round of Emmys for this show, she should definitely be in the discussion.