DVD REVIEW: Laura Dern towers in second season of 'Big Little Lies'

Celeste, though, wasn’t the only one with problems. Madeline has a daughter who doesn’t want to go to college, Renata (Laura Dern) is about to be on the cover of a magazine – for better or worse – and Jane (Shailene Woodley) has to somehow explain to her son who his father is. Toss in Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and her mother issues and “Big Little Lies” was just as complex as fans could want it.

Kidman still got great lines (“Sometimes as dead as he is, I’m deader”) and that problematic extended family. She had super scenes with Streep, too, and a series of conversations with Witherspoon that proved this isn’t trying to underscore what we already know.

Dern’s arc was particularly telling since it managed to pull in the others. They were affected by her husband’s actions and those secrets and lies that proved bonding in the first season.

Streep’s Mary Louise aside, there was a problem or two at the school, a new man in Jane’s life and a number of moments of multi-generational meddling. Perry was more than referenced in the process and remained a force throughout the episodes.

In the first three, Kelley and Moriarty made sure they set the table for a banquet of beefs. They assigned seats, too, and let Streep and Dern add their own spice to the menu.