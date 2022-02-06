DVD REVIEW: Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Encanto' covers more than just Bruno

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is at the top of the music charts and, get this, it’s not even the biggest song in the Disney film, “Encanto.”

Written by “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda, it’s one of those catchy pieces of exposition that gives the animated film more dimension.

Set in Colombia, the colorful musical details the gifts a family has received. Luisa, for example, is strong; Isabella is blessed with a green thumb. Only Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) can’t point to a skill but wants to show she’s just as viable as her sisters. While that wouldn’t bother most, it lights a fire within her to prove otherwise.

To confirm her worst fears, the house they live in starts falling apart – a sign that something is wrong. Mirabel decides to go on a search for clues and that’s where Uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo) figures in. He pulled away from the family when he started warning others about problems and they thought he was just crazy. Ergo: They don’t talk about Bruno. Mirabel, however, has other ideas.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, “Encanto” moves like a house, well, on fire. It’s maybe too dense with plot twists for younger viewers but its songs are so infectious it doesn’t matter what you can’t remember.

Colorful, too, “Encanto” is like a theme park ride, filled with surprises at every turn. Thanks to the house, it’s a visual delight. It just doesn’t always make sense for those unfamiliar with mythology this complex.

By leaning into its lessons about family, Howard and Bush find firmer footing.

Because it’s willing to embrace outliers, “Encanto” is a good lesson in diversity and acceptance.

You can see all’s well that ends well, but before the plot goes there, plenty happens to the house. It’s fascinating to witness how animators have made the house another character in the story. “Encanto” has its share of tears but the film’s hallmark is its songs.

Bringing his Broadway strengths to another medium, Miranda shows how animation can broaden its scope and reach all members of an audience. Likely to prompt a live-action edition, “Encanto” should be enjoyed in its original form. It’s a gorgeous piece of art that will make you want to rave about it, its music and, ultimately, that enigmatic relative named Bruno.

