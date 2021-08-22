DVD REVIEW: Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' dances up a storm

If you haven’t wanted to dance in the streets while the fire hydrants are open, you haven’t seen “In the Heights.” Before the summer heat wave disappears, do. It’s a joyous slice of life, filled with enough dances to make the folks from “West Side Story” skulk away in shame.

Director Jon M. Chu gives the story a brighter hue, too, making it seem less desperate than the tale Lin-Manuel Miranda told on stage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A bodega owner named Usnavi (played by Miranda on stage, Anthony Ramos here) is the touchstone for a community of characters living in New York’s Washington Heights. Interrelated, connected and all able to sing and dance, they dream of a lottery win that could give them a ticket out. When Usnavi learns that someone bought a ticket worth $96,000 at his store, the wheels start turning.