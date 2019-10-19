Following the Disney trend to remake anything that remotely had “animated” in its description, the latest “King” adds one new song (since Beyonce is voicing Nala) and a lot of angst. It’s not a joyful romp through the veldt, it’s a kill-or-be-killed drama that just happens to have a few songs in it.
Surprisingly, Billy Eichner does a great job as Timon. He finds line readings Nathan Lane didn’t and has a great voice, particularly on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Seth Rogen was a good choice to play his sidekick, Pumbaa, and John Oliver is a worthy Zazu.
And that, for the most part, is what a trip to this “Lion King” is like – one big comparison. Unlike the Broadway edition, which really gave it a new artistic bent, this one settles for a Disney nature film vibe. Director Jon Favreau achieves that, but he also takes too much time admiring his handiwork. The first “Lion King” moved like a puma and offered humor when you needed it most.
The Gordon Twin opened in 1954 and closed in 1985. The merry-go-round at the theater was from the old Riverview Amusement Park in Riverside Park. There were two screens on opposite ends of the theater grounds, with the projection building in the center.
Dick Sivill and Ronnie Rapp distribute church bulletins and direct worshippers to suitable parking places at the early morning church service at the 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City, Neb., in this Aug. 1956 photo. Church services were held at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during the summer months at the Gordon Twin Drive-in theater in Sioux City and at 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City.
The opening sequence – when baby Simba is presented to the residents of Pride Rock – has all the power it needs. And then the letdown begins. Even James Earl Jones (the only repeater) isn’t as majestic here as he was in the first film.
The songs inspire sing-along action (yes, that’s available on the DVD version) and have such lush orchestrations you half expect to see a bunch of musicians sitting in the brush.
When it comes to making money, this “Lion King” has no worries. It’s a property that’s ripe for revival. It’s just too bad it (and a host of other classic cartoons) isn’t able to inspire new life, not provide meat for some old bones.
Sheldon's seat
Big Bang set
Helix
Big Bang
Big Bang table
Kitchen
Big Bang Theory
Kitchen
Staircase
Elevator
Penny's door
Wolowitz
Comic Book store
Batman
Big Bang Theory
Comic Book store
Comic Book store
Stage 25
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Also this week
FILM: “Angel of Mine”; “Bloodline”; “Satanic Panic”; “Tone Deaf”; “Strange But True”