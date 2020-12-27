DVD REVIEW: 'Love and Monsters' scares up plenty of fun, tension

Now that you’re entering that long post-Christmas break, the family is going to need something to do. Trust me.

You’ve probably binged all the current films (don’t miss “Wonder Woman 1984”) but you might want to consider picking up some that may have passed you by. Chief on the list: “Love and Monsters.”

Starring “Maze Runner’s” Dylan O’Brien, it suggests what one person does after a different kind of quarantine – a self-imposed one after an apocalypse that has brought out the worst in the world.

Here, O’Brien isn’t an alpha male but the guy who can cook a pretty good meal for those stuck in a bunker. When he hears from a girlfriend on the radio, he makes the impulsive decision to reunite with her. Never mind the giant-sized beasts that roam the earth. He thinks he can make the 85-mile trek.

Funnier than you’d think, “Love and Monsters” shows how plucky one can be, particularly since 95 percent of the world’s humans were wiped out when officials tried to stop an incoming asteroid. The toxic fallout turned animals into monsters, humans into isolated beings living in ant-like colonies.