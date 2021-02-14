DVD REVIEW: 'Lovecraft Country' visits all kinds of evil

“Lovecraft Country,” a horror series that touches on just about every evil, goes off in so many directions you’ll think you need to stop at the nearest gas station for a roadmap.

Set after World War II, "Lovecraft" follows a Black veteran (Jonathan Majors) as he returns to Chicago to figure out what happened to his father (Michael Kenneth Williams). With the help of his uncle, George (Courtney B. Vance), and his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), Atticus Freeman begins a road trip to Ardham, Massachusetts. There, they think dad was poking into his family’s past. But why? And why there?

Written and produced by Misha Green, the series shows how racists react to them as they make their way through the small towns of the Midwest and East. Locals refuse to serve them; law enforcement officials threaten them. When they stop in a wooded area for a break, a county sheriff approaches them and tells them they have to be out of the area before sundown. Just as they cross a set of railroad tracks, another group of lawmen await.

And then? Some of the most bizarre creatures come popping out of the trees. Like a 1950s horror film, “Lovecraft Country” quickly turns, suggesting this isn’t Kansas – or anywhere else for that matter.