DVD REVIEW: 'Luca' still delivers warm family feelings

Even if you saw it on Disney+, you’ll want to watch “Luca” again and again.

The charming coming-of-age story is a real keeper – one that uses animation to its fullest. Thankfully, it's now on DVD, able to be viewed any season.

Set under the sea, the latest Disney Pixar release follows a young sea monster named Luca (Jacob Tremblay) who’s interested in the world up above. When he reaches the surface, he isn’t scaly and disgusting. He looks like a human boy. Undetected, he can enjoy the spoils of the Italian Riviera and be treated like any number of kids interested in entering a tri-whatever competition (that involves biking, swimming and eating).

Making friends with Alberto (Jack Dylan Glazer), a similarly afflicted sea monster, he experiences the joys of the world “The Little Mermaid” pined for. Up where they run, Luca and Alberto befriend an Italian girl named Giulia (Emma Berman) who is determined to take home the Portorosso Cup. With each contributing a leg of the race, they figure they can win.

