DVD REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' wears on you

M. Night Shyamalan’s desire to surprise every time out is getting, well, old.

In his latest “gotcha,” vacationers are offered the chance to go to a secluded beach that others at their resort don’t know about.

Quickly, they learn it’s a place they can’t escape. Even worse? They age at an alarming rate – 30 minutes equals roughly one year.

In the questionable “Old,” the travelers witness drastic changes. The children of Guy and Prisca (Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps) believe their swimming suits have shrunk. A rapper (Aaron Pierre) has an insistent nosebleed (and a dead companion). A psychologist (Nikki Amuka-Bird) notices her seizures no longer occur.

Throw in a few more deaths, a pasta salad that has turned and it’s clear this is not the "added value" anyone expected.

Although there are several medical pros in the group (Rufus Sewell plays a physician whose wife is clearly a proponent of the surgical arts), they don’t have answers. Even without sunscreen, there’s no reason they should age this rapidly.

The vacationers debate the “issue,” spew information like it comes from a “Fact-a-Day” calendar and watch as a little girl grows up, fools around with a little boy and gives birth.

Then, in the afternoon, when they start getting wise to the world, those left start thinking of ways to get out: climbing, hiking, swimming.

Something, however, still tethers them to this spot.

Shyamalan has an interesting premise but it’s one that encourages bad acting and disjointed storytelling.

Different actors are used to play the aging children but the adult ones carry on, albeit with aggressive makeup.

When Shyamalan spills all, we realize this isn’t worth the time it takes to play out.

If this is a reminder to make the most of every day, it easily could have been delivered back at the hotel pool. With a drink.

