DVD REVIEW: Mark Rylance, 'Phantom of the Open' show no quest is too absurd

Can anyone enter the British Open?

Apparently, the answer is yes. In the 1970s, Maurice Flitcroft, a shipyard crane operator, dreamed a dream and set out to make it happen.

In “Phantom of the Open,” director Craig Roberts shows how the droll, often emotionless hopeful drove home his point. He became the worst finisher in the history of the tournament.

When he tried to return, Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) was more than rebuffed. Rather than give up, he entered under a series of aliases and became something of a celebrity. Think: Oscar streaker.

The film – now available on DVD – captures the goofiness of one man’s quest. While some loved the underdog, he was constantly scorned by an Open official (Rhys Ifans) (who fumes like Ted Knight in ‘Caddyshack”).

At home, son Mike (Jake Davies) was mortified by the attention dad brought to the shipyard and the family.

Maurice and his wife, Jean (Sally Hawkins), pressed on, however, and kept the dream alive.

As if that weren’t enough, his disco-dancing twins (Christian Lees and Jonah Lees) wanted to attain the unattainable, too. Only Mike remained grounded.

It all seems a bit farfetched but, oddly, it's true. There was a Maurice Flitcroft who was the worst golfer in the history of the Open. Roberts offers a few fantasy moments but much of this unfolds like a “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” installment.

Rylance doesn’t goose the absurdity; Davies grounds the story in honesty.

Hawkins, though, is the one who makes the “Catch Me If You Can” concept fly. Her Jean believes in the pursuit and fully supports her husband, no matter how bizarre. The devotion is admirable.

Because it doesn’t have a tongue-in-cheek approach, “Phantom of the Open” isn’t as fun as “I, Tonya.” This needed the same kind of attitude, particularly since so many thought Flitcroft was making a mockery of professional golf.

Costumes help convey the 1970s vibe; songs readily recall the era’s mindset.

When Flitcroft is embraced by Americans, “Phantom” finds its groove. The Maurice Flitcroft Tournament is a valedictory that redeems much of what he tried do.

Today, social media wouldn’t allow something like this to happen, but it’s heartwarming to know it once did.

“Phantom of the Open” gives hope to all those duffers who dream of a green jacket, a crystal trophy or a silver loving cup. Nothing is totally out of reach as long as the drive is real.