DVD REVIEW: 'Marriage Story' soars thanks to strong performances

Like an obsequious network executive, Dern sweeps in as a highly recommended divorce attorney. She makes idle chitchat with the best of them but knows how to move in for the kill when it really matters. Alan Alda represents Driver and admits this kind of case will go in a very specific direction.

The two, however, don’t want drama. They don’t want their 8-year-old son Henry (Azhy Robertson) to become a pawn; they don’t want the good times to be erased by signatures on a divorce decree.

Even during the tough times, the two talk, share concerns and enjoy the quiet moments. In the midst of it all, she cuts his hair, orders his lunch, tends to his needs.

He does what he needs to do, too, to show he’s not an absentee father.

The little moments mean so much and Baumbach doesn’t waste a single one. While Driver is clearly one of those once-in-a-lifetime actors, Johansson is every bit his equal, making the end of this relationship seem like a bigger tragedy than anyone realized.

While it’d be easy to dwell on the more dramatic moments, Baumbach finds the comedy, particularly with Julie Hagerty and Merritt Wever (as Johansson’s mother and sister) and Dern.