DVD REVIEW: Matt Damon still looms as Oscar potential for 'Stillwater'

We haven’t reached peak Oscar bait season, but it’s clear Matt Damon’s performance in “Stillwater” still holds up.

As a father trying to get his daughter released from a French prison, he’s heartbreakingly good. With few words, he shows how love can take many turns.

His Bill Baker, a laborer from Stillwater, Oklahoma, discovers there’s a person who could clear her name.

When he presents the information to her attorney, she refuses to push it: “There’s a time for hope and a time for acceptance.” Rather than disappoint his daughter (nicely played by Abigail Breslin), he decides to do his own investigation. Using tips from folks he barely knows, Baker begins the hunt, stumbling over French, looking for work and finding a place to stay.

By mere chance, he meets an actress, Virginie (Camille Cottin), who agrees to translate the documents he receives and offers to let him rent a room with her and her daughter, 8-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud).

Quickly, Bill and Maya bond. She teaches him French; he shows her the finer points of construction tools.

They enjoy the kind of relationship Bill never got with his daughter and hint at how fatherhood might have been.

Directed by Tom McCarthy, “Stillwater” (a title that works on so many levels) moves slowly, but stealthily. It edges toward one kind of film, then veers into another. It also serves as a gateway for “Taken” fans looking to expand their reach.

Using his Tommy Lee Jones voice, Damon does plenty with few words and even fewer gestures. He has a great relationship with Siauvaud and a budding one with Cottin that could have made this a relationship drama, not a rescue one. When he asks others to pray, his intention is heartfelt, not calculating. He’s a simple man caught up in a complex situation. When he hurts, it seems real.

In play with Breslin, he’s the typical “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do” dad. But he hides his awkwardness with a desire to do whatever she says.

McCarthy helps the audience feel his awkwardness just by letting conversations around him unfold in French. He catches on. But you can sense this is how it would be if you plucked someone from the Midwest and plopped him down in a foreign country.

Because the film has a mystery to solve, McCarthy puts opportunity in Bill’s path. Bill then has to make a decision and, frankly, live with it. Debate his actions all you will but don’t fault the motive.

“Stillwater” rewards its audience for paying attention. But Damon surprises even when viewers don’t. Look for him to figure into the top five for the year’s Best Actor. He’s just that good.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.