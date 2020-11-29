DVD REVIEW: Micheal Richardson makes dad Liam Neeson proud in 'Made in Italy'

Liam Neeson stars with real-life son Micheal Richardson in “Made in Italy,” but it’s not dad’s show.

Richardson gets the spotlight and it’s wholly earned.

The two play a father and son reuniting after the death of Neeson’s wife. Neeson’s an aloof artist; Richardson’s a gallery owner whose marriage is falling apart.

Together, they journey to Tuscany where, presumably, they’ll restore a house they can sell. There, plenty of memories of the late wife/mother flood back into both their lives.

On paper, it sounds simple. On screen, you can’t help thinking both had thoughts of wife/mother Natasha Richardson. Again, a lot to unpack.

But if you take it at face value, “Made in Italy” is a simple rom-com (too simple, at times) that lets Richardson show just how good those acting genes are.

Fresh and natural, he reacts in interesting ways and isn’t afraid to show his emotions. Neeson, meanwhile, offers one of those buttoned-down performances that take a fight to unleash. Then, the real waterworks start and it’s a quick rush to the end.