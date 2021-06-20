DVD REVIEW: Michelle Pfeiffer exhibits her worth, even in a so-so comedy

We’ve had a Michelle Pfeiffer drought in recent years. Thankfully, she came back with “French Exit,” a dark comedy about end-of-life decisions.

As the haughty Frances Price, she doesn’t know what to do without money. Rather than get a job – perish the thought – she decides to move to Paris and figure out her ending.

Highly theatrical, Pfeiffer breezes through every situation and never looks back at the destruction in her wake.

For son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges), that’s good because he has no clue what he’ll do without her. Also bound for Paris, he helps fritter away the remaining money they have and bond with folks they meet on the boat to Europe. Also on board: a cat Frances believes is her late husband reincarnated.

The three move into a friend’s apartment, meet an odd collection of neighbors and try to contact the dead for some kind of direction. Meanwhile, that stack of cash Frances has in a closet starts dwindling. Will she look for a replacement source? Or will she just end it all when it goes away?

Director Azazel Jacobs suggest several options, but none really sticks with the woman in charge. She still lives the charmed life and doesn’t want anyone to shatter her illusion.