DVD REVIEW: 'Mitchells vs. Machines' sends up plenty of tropes

Before you get caught up in the singing competition known as “Sing 2,” take a look back at one of the summer’s best animated features.

In “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” a family has a close encounter with aliens when they head to California to take daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) to school. A new version of a tech assistant is about to replace a longstanding one, PAL.

Rather than go quietly, PAL (nicely voiced by Olivia Colman) decides to turn the robots on their humans. Sure enough, it’s a battle to the finish, particularly since Katie’s dad Rick (Danny McBride) isn’t all that savvy with smartphones.

As the robots march through the world (not unlike Stormtroopers), the Mitchells have to think quickly to thwart PAL’s game plan. That means everything from dad’s favorite screwdriver to their dog Monchi will be pressed into service.

Director Michael Rianda does a great job planting seeds of discontent in an early segment that shows how Katie uses technology to foster her passion – filmmaking. We get to see the family members interact, particularly when Monchi is the star of “Dog Cop.” When trouble meets their sticker-laden car, we have a good idea where it’s headed.

Rianda tackles all those disconnects between generations and shows how technology can be used for good, not abused for world domination. Like “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,” this teems with smart writing and a lot of clever visuals. If anything, “Mitchells” moves too fast for its own good. Just when you get a look at some of the background messaging, it’s on to something else.

Riandi and company make ample fun of life-controlling devices (and routers), nudge family tropes and use specifics (like little brother Aaron’s quirks) to show just how alike all families are.

Those goose-stepping robots have personalities, too, and PAL is about as demanding as a teacher who can halt graduation. “Mitchells” moves much more quickly than dad’s car and has one of those nail-biting moments that’ll make The Incredibles think they’re getting a run for their money.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” features great voice work from the stars and a charming take from Maya Rudolph as mom Linda. When she sees her family is at risk, she puts those yoga moves to good use and makes like Sarah Connor.

An early candidate for Best Animated Film, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” may be the best family bonding experience you never thought you’d get.

