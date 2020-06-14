DVD REVIEW: 'Modern Family' ends 11-year run with memorable goodbye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Modern Family” got to go out on its own terms this season.

Around for 11 years, the Emmy-winning series wrapped up old stories, started new ones and sent the family on a trip to Paris.

In the last DVD collection, you get that extended farewell episode and a good look at how the characters – particularly the children – changed over the years. While the 11th season wasn’t as good as the first four, it had enough moments for those to revel in the goofiness of Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy, the ever-changing career plans of Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker and the heartfelt goodbye to one of its recurring characters.

Because the actors thought the series might end after the 10th season, writers had to figure out how to introduce enough twists to warrant a farewell. Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland and Reid Ewing) struggled with raising twins; Cam and Mitchell talked about adopting another child (and moving away); Jay (Ed O’Neill) dealt with retirement; and his wife, Gloria (Sofia Vergara), began a real estate career.

Clearly, there were enough balls in the air to suggest a spinoff series if the show’s creators were so inclined.