DVD REVIEW: 'Modern Family' ends 11-year run with memorable goodbye

“Modern Family” got to go out on its own terms this season.
Around for 11 years, the Emmy-winning series wrapped up old stories, started new ones and sent the family on a trip to Paris.
In the last DVD collection, you get that extended farewell episode and a good look at how the characters – particularly the children – changed over the years. While the 11th season wasn’t as good as the first four, it had enough moments for those to revel in the goofiness of Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy, the ever-changing career plans of Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker and the heartfelt goodbye to one of its recurring characters.
Because the actors thought the series might end after the 10th season, writers had to figure out how to introduce enough twists to warrant a farewell. Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland and Reid Ewing) struggled with raising twins; Cam and Mitchell talked about adopting another child (and moving away); Jay (Ed O’Neill) dealt with retirement; and his wife, Gloria (Sofia Vergara), began a real estate career.
Clearly, there were enough balls in the air to suggest a spinoff series if the show’s creators were so inclined.
While the idea of Phil and Claire (Julie Bowen) heading out on a series of trips was intriguing, the launch of a second-generation “Family” held the most promise. You could see it in the plotting. Ewing, who’s a great deadpan comic, offered great balance to the high-strung Hyland. When they had problems juggling two children, the others had reason to slip in. Making them stars of a new series would work because it would allow the others to drop in at key moments during a season.
Jay and Gloria’s story had run its course; Cam and Mitchell’s was headed in a direction even we couldn’t understand.
Alex (Ariel Winter), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) had career paths that wouldn’t open the door for others. But Haley and Dylan were ripe.
That was obvious when Ewing arrived as one of Hyland’s boyfriends, early in the series’ run. While she had plenty of others (including “The Rookie’s” Nathan Fillion), Dylan was the one who stuck. He irritated her parents, seemed utterly clueless and provided a missing link in the show’s comedy buffet.
The series’ best 11th season episode featured an extended goodbye that gave the core cast a chance to recreate a moment from the “Mary Tyler Moore Show.” It worked and it let the regulars find their own way out.
If you need one more visit with the Pritchetts, Tuckers and Dunphys, there’s plenty here to mine – including the best sight gag in the entire run. It’s in a flashback but when you see it, you’ll realize this family was one worth knowing.
"Modern Family," the complete 11th season, is now on DVD.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!