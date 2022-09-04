DVD REVIEW: 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' deserves the right audience

One month ago, we saw “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” in movie theaters. This week it’s on DVD.

That’s an awfully short turnaround, even in the movie business. But it does speak to the voracious appetite for content and the hit-and-miss way producers do business.

The practice says nothing about content but it does suggest a film needs to be a huge hit to stick around. Something like “Mrs. Harris” has an audience, but theaters may not be the places they’ll find it. That means the DVD market (or streaming) is a more likely venue.

Set in the 1950s, the souffle-like drama follows a London housekeeper who dreams of owning a Dior original.

When she sees one in a client’s closet, she’s smitten and tries to figure out how she, too, can be part of that elite.

Taking on extra work (and encountering more than a little luck), Mrs. Harris (Lesley Manville) gets the money needed to go to Paris to be fitted for a dress. There, she encounters more than a little snobbery (Isabelle Huppert is at her haughty best) and a dash of kindness. Because she’s a meddling sort (you can see why “Murder, She Wrote’s” Angela Lansbury played this role in a TV movie), Mrs. Harris endears herself to the Dior workers, lieutenants and the man himself.

Leaving Paris without a dress? It seems highly unlikely no matter how many roadblocks the writers put in her way.

A matchmaker of sorts, she also pairs an accountant with a model and, well, you can practically hum “Hello, Dolly!” by the time the last hem is stitched.

Director Anthony Fabian isn’t afraid to borrow moments from films like “Pretty Woman” as he darts through Paul Gallico’s novel.

He gets plenty of those breathtaking sighs from his intended audience and provides a coda that makes “Mrs. Harris” a nudge to everyone who wants something but doesn’t feel worthy.

As unrealistic as the goal seems, it makes perfect sense in light of the loss – and heartache – the woman has felt.

Manville maintains a cheery disposition, even though others conspire to bring her down. She has a great sounding board in a fellow cleaning lady and could find a reason to wear a Dior dress if a bookie (nicely played by Jason Isaacs) would put her at the top of his dance card.

Just when “Mrs. Harris” looks likes it’s going to be a “happily ever after” story of a woman and her closet, another wrinkle appears and shows just how kindness is repaid, sometimes several times over.

For the “Gran Torino” crowd that would love this film, it’s a don’t miss.

If you’ve got someone who fits the demographic, turn them on to it.

“Mrs. Harris” is as charming as these older-skewing films get.

When Mrs. Harris gets to view the dresses on parade, get fitted for one of her own and, finally, has a reason to wear it, one can’t help cheer for her success. A giddiness accompanies the final twist and, no matter how simple the film may seem, it works its magic.