DVD REVIEW: New boxed set brings 'Godfather' back in all its glory

There’s another “CODA” you might want to consider.

In this, the 50th anniversary year of “The Godfather,” director Francis Ford Coppola has redone the third installment of his masterwork and called it “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.”

It’s part of a new boxed set of films released as “The Godfather Trilogy.” In addition to those early works, the package includes shorts on preserving the film, photographing the production and a look at the behind-the-scenes fun.

In the restoration comparisons, you can see how the film aged over the years and probably wouldn’t have the sharp look it now boasts were it not for an intervention.

For those who’ve gotten these packages BC (before ‘Coda’), you know there are additional scenes, a piece on the film’s music and a look at storyboards and photographs that went into the film’s making. Many of the scenes that take place in “The Offer,” an upcoming series about the making of “The Godfather,” have some kind of corollary here. The deep dive into all things “Godfather” can keep you busy for the better part of a weekend.

What’s still remarkable, though, is how well the films stand up. Because “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” took a high road to telling a gangster story, they aren’t films that are easily dismissed. The camera work, the direction, the music and, yes, the acting are as cutting edge as if they were captured last year.

While “The Godfather” sets out the story of the Corleone family, “The Godfather Part II” really doubles down and digs into the relationships that make it so difficult to look away. While both films won Best Picture, “Part II” is the better film. It won Robert De Niro his first Oscar for playing a young Vito Corleone. Marlon Brando, you may remember, won for playing the same role in “The Godfather.”

The excellence, though, doesn’t stop there. Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, James Caan, Lee Strasberg and John Cazale deliver some of their best work as members of the “family.”

“The Godfather Part II” won six Oscars and became the first sequel to take home Best Picture.

“The Godfather” won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

What else won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay? This year’s Best Picture, “CODA.” The two aren’t set in the same world but, oddly enough, they do have one big thing in common: family.

Embrace the Corleones before “The Offer” premieres and you’ll realize why critics complain about the quality of movies released these days. “The Godfather” took risks. Most 2022 films don’t.

“The Godfather Trilogy” (which also includes the original “The Godfather Part III) is now available on Paramount home video.

