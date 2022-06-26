DVD REVIEW: New 'Downton Abbey' lets everyone check in

Those inviting folks from “Downton Abbey” have figured a way to make more money and work less: Movies.

Their latest, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” lets everyone weigh in without doing a lot of heavy lifting. It’s the perfect answer for fans wanting to see the British artistocracy. In these big-screen outings, there’s a chance to stretch in ways the television series didn’t allow. Here, they can be funny, they can have a quick moment of reflection and they can tell a story that doesn’t take six hours to unfold.

In the new “Roaring ‘20s” Mary (Michelle Dockery) agrees to let filmmakers shoot in the family’s home. The actors are an odd breed, to be sure, but they also represent opportunity: downstairs folks see celebrity; upstairs folk get new fodder for their biting wit. The feistiest of them all – the Dowager (Maggie Smith) – gets to unleash her best lines on the actors (Dominic West and Laura Haddock) and their profession.

While half the family is busy investigating the interlopers, another half is in the south of France, checking out a villa that, mysteriously, has been willed to the Dowager. How did she get it? Who is this man? And what, pray tell, could they have had in common?

It all swirls like an Agatha Christie potboiler, particularly since the woman in question isn’t talking.

That film, meanwhile, is the source of more intrigue. Talkies threaten to shut things down until the director (Hugh Dancy) makes an offer to Mary to help them out. It’s all too “Singin’ in the Rain” for its own good, but it does show how inheritance isn’t the only way to gain wealth.

(Could it be coincidence that Ralph Lauren was a big fan of “Downton Abbey”? Or do those French scenes look like his spring line come to life?)

There are other questions that pop to mind, even though seams of the show are beginning to show. Writer Julian Fellowes loves to make viewers think it’s headed in one direction before taking a sharp left turn. He does this several times in “New Era” and never stops to apologize. Suffice it to say, there are crowd-pleasing moments for everyone.

A same-sex relationship moves from a back burner to a front one; an exit looms for one of the regulars. Three weddings and funeral? It’s definitely in the cards this time out.

While actors like Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael barely get screen time, they’re there when it matters. “A New Era” builds to those group scenes and makes sure they represent what fans want most.

“Downton,” in fact, has become more user-friendly in its big-screen incarnation. British royalty visited in the last film; now it’s America’s turn.

West and Haddock suggest big stars of the era but their behavior is less obvious. West, in particular, moves “Downton” closer to “Bridgerton” than anyone might have thought.

Newcomers get a nudge every now and then when director Simon Curtis drops in key information about characters. It’s all meant to keep the home fires burning and, yes, they do.

“A New Era” may not be as progressive as it seems but it moves quickly and positions its characters for even more drama in the 1930s.

