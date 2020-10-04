DVD REVIEW: Newest 'American Pie' film is half-baked at best

There’s a key ingredient missing from the latest “American Pie” movie: Humor.

In “American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules,” we get four high school friends plotting their course with the boys in their lives. There’s a twist on the prom (called “Morp” and featuring sleepwear) and more than enough sex talk to fill a locker room.

For good measure, a Stifler (a female Stifler) is in the crowd. But little of the innocence of the original film can be found. It’s as if director Mike Elliot knew he had to hit certain beats, but didn’t really have to attend band camp to find them.

While the leads are attractive young actors (who probably have horror films or soaps on their credits), they’re forced to share screen time with the more recognizable adults – Sara Rue and Danny Trejo.

She’s a school official – which puts her in constant contact with the teens – and mother to one of the hotties.

“Girls’ Rules” doesn’t have an embarrassing pie scene (or someone on Eugene Levy’s level to react) or even an Alyson Hannigan to enjoy the more lurid moments. Nudity is kept to a tasteful minimum; talk is not.