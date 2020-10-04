DVD REVIEW: Newest 'American Pie' film is half-baked at best

There’s a key ingredient missing from the latest “American Pie” movie: Humor.
In “American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules,” we get four high school friends plotting their course with the boys in their lives. There’s a twist on the prom (called “Morp” and featuring sleepwear) and more than enough sex talk to fill a locker room.
For good measure, a Stifler (a female Stifler) is in the crowd. But little of the innocence of the original film can be found. It’s as if director Mike Elliot knew he had to hit certain beats, but didn’t really have to attend band camp to find them.
While the leads are attractive young actors (who probably have horror films or soaps on their credits), they’re forced to share screen time with the more recognizable adults – Sara Rue and Danny Trejo.
She’s a school official – which puts her in constant contact with the teens – and mother to one of the hotties.
“Girls’ Rules” doesn’t have an embarrassing pie scene (or someone on Eugene Levy’s level to react) or even an Alyson Hannigan to enjoy the more lurid moments. Nudity is kept to a tasteful minimum; talk is not.
The script, by Blayne Weaver and David H. Steinberg, seems far too adult for high school students. Watching them nonchalantly talk about sex toys (and John F. Kennedy) is a bit too much. This was written by people who haven’t a clue about today’s youth – or their means of communication. Darren Barnet, who plays Grant, the object of the friends’ affection, looks a bit like James Franco. He takes his shirt off more than most soccer players and winds up in action with just about all of them.
More interesting is Madison Pettis, who has what amounts to the Jason Biggs role. She’s given the most physical humor and, for the most part, delivers. She’s also our guide into this world that doesn’t exist.
Quickly, we meet the other friends (including Lizzie Broadway as the female Stifler) and it’s just a matter of time before they get to prom, get “busy” and graduate.
The franchise has gone so far afield from the original, it’s not appropriate to consider this an “American Pie” film. Sure, it has some touchstones, but so do movies that simply “appropriate” a premise. The adults aren’t arbiters of restraint. They’re just as involved as their children (and, yes, one dad says wildly inappropriate things).
Slice into it, if you must, but this “American Pie” needed more time in the oven. It’s half-baked at best.
