DVD REVIEW: 'Nightmare Alley' puts Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in play

“Nightmare Alley” made the Best Picture list but didn’t land anyone in the acting categories. That’s too bad, particularly since Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper deliver stellar performances as entertainers trying to undercut each other.

They don’t encounter each other until well into the story. But they folks Cooper meets along the way are just as watch-worthy.

“Alley,” director Guillermo de Toro’s latest foray into the world of freaks and geeks, starts at a carnival side show where Stanton Carlisle (Cooper), a man with a questionable past, discovers the odd“I”torium.

The carnival’s barker (Willem Dafoe) puts him to work and, soon, he’s learning the secrets of a seer (Toni Collette) when her husband (David Straithairn) isn’t looking.

Armed with tricks of the trade, he warms to a woman who “survives” electric shocks and is willing to join his game.

Less than a decade later, the two are moving in posh circles. He’s headlining a mentalist act that lures the wealthy into his world. At one of those shows, he encounters Lilith Ritter (Blanchett), a psychoanalyst who often plays to the same crowd.

Before long, there’s an industrialist who hires him to talk to the dead and answer those questions he doesn’t know who to ask. Could this be the end of the scam? Or just the start?

Cooper, who has a great cameo in “Licorice Pizza,” digs in here and comes away with a performance that’s every bit as complex as his work in “A Star is Born.” While the three women in his life (Collette, Blanchett and Rooney Mara as the “electric” woman) bring out different attributes, they can’t quite reach his core.

Del Toro dances around the story’s noir-ish world, then lets Blanchett run with it. She’s such a great femme fatale you wonder if Lauren Bacall would be threatened. Onto Carlisle, she tries to trip him up and, soon, this is a battle to the finish.

Like so many dramas from the ‘40s, “Nightmare Alley” (which actually was a film during that era) bubbles with deception. To figure out its game plan, you need to pay attention. Cooper and Blanchett are such master players, it’s easy to be duped.

“Nightmare Alley” promises plenty and – like the headliners – delivers every time someone new steals the focus.

