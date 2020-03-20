DVD REVIEW: '1917' offers ways to deal with adversity against huge odds

This might be a great week to watch "1917."
Focused on adversity, it shows how we, too, can overcome a seemingly impossible situation.
Based in truth, the Oscar-winning film follows two British soldiers as they move across enemy lines in France. Thanks to some fascinating cinematography, it plops you in the middle of the action and makes you feel every emotion the two experience. Fear, remorse, love and determination come at you like enemy fire, ensuring you realize just what kind of sacrifice is at hand.
Cinematographer Roger Deakins shoots this as if he’s following along and there’s no need for a single edit. It’s a remarkable feat that makes the journey seem real, particularly when shells are exploding mere steps away from the two.
Deakins, an Oscar winner for “Blade Runner 2049" and "1917," goes one better than “Birdman” (which also did one of those extensive traveling shots) and reveals just how crucial timing can be.
Initially, “1917” is a hubbub of voices and fatigues-clad men. Then, it winnows down to two – Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) – who are sent to deliver a message to a division about an attack on the Germans. If they get there in time, lives can be saved. If not, the battle could be lost.
Director Sam Mendes lets the two tell their stories as they travel and gives them plenty of outsiders to influence their decisions. Drama, of course, is everywhere. People die, strangers approach, life happens. If the two don’t make it, Blake’s brother could be one of the casualties.
Simple stories spill out and, soon, a lifelong bond is formed. Schofield and Blake sense each other’s weaknesses and shore each other up, just when it seems hope is lost.
The two encounter plenty of blue-chip authority figures (played by the likes of Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong) forcing them to determine who’s acting in their best interests and who’s not.
Set to a stirring score from Thomas Newman, “1917” never lets go of your heart or your nerves.
While Mendes is responsible for making this so involving, it’s the one-two gut punch from MacKay and Chapman that proves it can work. One stoic and superior, the other chatty and unnerving, they show us how differences disappear when a common mission is at hand.
In many ways, “1917” could be a metaphor for what’s needed in the world. Yes, we have political differences. But, at the heart of everything, we still have the same goal in mind.
Chapman is immediately likeable, blabbing about everything and nothing. MacKay takes longer to warm to but once he gets inside your head, you’ll cheer for him every step of the way.
“1917” isn’t based on one specific journey, but a number of them taken by many soldiers. It captures the yearning, however, and makes you feel what that world at war must have been like.