DVD REVIEW: 'Onward' marches into homes, gives dads reason to cry

Director Dan Scanlon stuffs his film with plenty of characters (not unlike his earlier “Monsters University”) and suggests enough action to fuel a theme park thrill ride, but he’s not exactly working with an original playbook.

Bits of this look like “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “Zootopia” and “Lord of the Rings” mashed together. The brothers seem familiar as well but the overriding idea – what would you do if you had one more day with someone who had died? – is a good one.

Holland captures all of Ian’s enthusiasm and longing. He’s such a great voice actor Pixar should make him a regular. Pratt, meanwhile, delivers what he usually delivers. Barley isn’t as dramatically dense as Ian, but he helps move the story along.

When the two go on their road trip (in Barley’s broken-down van) they get to meet even more of those characters Scanlon has commissioned. If the goal is to create enough intellectual property for toys and T-shirts, the director has succeeded admirably.

“Onward” takes more of a lateral path on its way to that emotional high. It’s not Pixar’s best route to understanding, but it is one filled with plenty of visuals. None lingers, particularly when tears make much of the activity difficult to see.