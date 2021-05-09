DVD REVIEW: Oscar-winning 'Minari' tells a universal story of love

There’s plenty to admire in “Minari,” a gem of a film about a Korean family’s search for a better life.

Featuring Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn (who deserved the praise heaped on her), it shows how much we’re alike than unalike.

Convinced he will never be able to give his wife and children more than food and shelter, Jacob (Steven Yeun) moves them from Los Angeles to Arkansas, where he hopes to begin farming.

This alarms his wife, Monica (Han Ye-ri), who doesn’t want to go where there isn’t a sense of community. She balks, but goes and then brings her mother, Soonja (Youn), from Korea to live with them.

Instantly, the children realize grandma isn’t like other grandmas. “She smells like Korea,” young David (Alan S. Kim) says. Worse, she guzzles Mountain Dew and does little to ease their discomfort.

Because the two have to share a room, grandma and grandson bond, approaching this “new normal” in a different way. She brought minari seeds to the United States and plants them near water where it can thrive.

Dad, meanwhile, struggles to get his farm going. He thinks there’s money in growing Korean vegetables. Without irrigation, however, it’s likely his crops will fail.